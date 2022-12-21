COVID 19: How to reduce risk of coronavirus infection during Christmas & New Year 2023 parties

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK During Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 parties, it is important to take steps to reduce the risk of covid

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, it is more important than ever to take steps to protect ourselves and others from infection. Now that Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 are knocking our doors, social gatherings will increase. With the holiday season around the corner, it is of prime importance to take measures to keep yourself and others safe against coronavirus. This includes wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands frequently, and following guidelines from public health agencies. Here are 10 simple things, one should continue doing to keep COVID-19 at bay:

Wear a mask: Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by blocking respiratory droplets that may be carrying the virus.

Practice social distancing: Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid crowded places to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Wash your hands frequently: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces or interacting with others.

Use hand sanitizer: If you don't have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to help kill the virus on your hands.

Avoid touching your face: The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid touching your face to reduce the risk of infection.

Stay home if you are sick: If you are feeling ill, it is important to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus to others.

Get vaccinated: Vaccines can help protect you against COVID-19 and reduce the spread of the virus.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces: Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, countertops, and phones, to reduce the risk of transmission.

Follow guidelines from public health agencies: Stay informed about the latest recommendations and guidelines from public health agencies and follow them to reduce the risk of infection.

Seek medical attention if you experience severe symptoms: If you experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face, seek medical attention immediately.

By following these recommendations, we can all play a role in reducing the spread of the virus and protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Don't miss these:

Yearender 2022: Top 5 weight loss diets of the year

Tips for diabetes: Avoid major eye damage and safeguard vision by doing these 5 things

Latest Health News