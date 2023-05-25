Chandra Namaskar: Why should you perform it during summer season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEMODERNMYSTIK Chandra Namaskar and its benefits in Summers

Chandra Namaskar, also known as Moon Salutation, is a variation of the more commonly practiced Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) in yoga. Chandra Namaskar consists of a sequence of yoga postures that are performed in a flowing manner. The exact sequence may vary depending on the yoga tradition or teacher, but it generally involves a series of standing, kneeling, and seated poses. Chandra Namaskar is considered beneficial for the summers due to its cooling and calming effects on the body and mind.

Here are a few reasons why Chandra Namaskar is often recommended during the summer

1. Cooling and Soothing

Chandra Namaskar is a form of yoga that emphasises soft, fluid motions that help the body feel calm and relaxed. The positions' relaxing impact on hot summer days comes from their leisurely, graceful movement, which aids in releasing excess heat and tension.

2. Balancing Pitta Dosha

The three doshas of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha make up each person's unique constitution, according to the traditional Indian medical system of Ayurveda. Summer tends to see an increase in the fire and heat-related Pitta dosha. Chandra Namaskar incorporates calming and grounding postures, reduces heat, and fosters harmony to help balance the excess pitta.

3. Emphasizing Lunar Energy

The moon's energy, thought to have a cooling and calming effect, is the inspiration for Chandra Namaskar. The practice helps balance the sun's extreme heat and fiery energy by harmonising with lunar energy, which is especially important during the summer.

4. Mind-Body Connection

Chandra Namaskar is a form of meditation and gentle movement that strengthens the relationship between the mind and body. This can aid in calming the mind, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of general well-being. This is particularly useful when it's hot outside because the body may feel more worn out or anxious.

Individual experiences may vary, so the best approach to assess whether Chandra Namaskar or any other yoga practice is appropriate for your unique requirements and medical conditions is to speak with a competent yoga instructor or healthcare provider.

