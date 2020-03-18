Coronavirus: Should everyone wear a mask to fight COVID-19?

Image Source : AP (FILE) File

The cases of the deadly novel coronavirus are on the rise across the world. People are often misled by forwarded messages on social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook. In such crucial times, one must be wary of claims circulating widely that bear no authenticity or an official confirmation. The situation around the globe is serious. India too has reported 147 COVID-19 positive cases including three deaths, one each in Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

One such question being asked is: Should everyone wear a mask?

EVERYONE NEED NOT WEAR A MASK, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

But, then who all should?

According to the Health Ministry, ONLY wear a mask if:

You have symptoms (Cough, fever or difficulty in breathing)

You are caring for a COVID-19 suspect/confirmed patient

You are a health-worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms

While wearing a mask, make sure you:

Unfold the pleats of the mask; make sure that they are facing down

Change the mask after six hours as soon as they become wet

Place the mask over your nose, mouth and chin and ensure there are no gaps on either side of the mask, adjust to fit.

Never reuse disposable masks and dispose the used masks into closed bins after disinfecting them.

Avoid touching the mask, while using it.

Do not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask, while removing it.

Do not leave the mask hanging from the neck.

After removal of mask, clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub disinfectant.

