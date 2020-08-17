Image Source : OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE ZONE Top 5 off-roading tracks near Delhi for enthusiasts

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown which followed made the Delhites rediscover their love for cycles. In a times when Mountain Terrain Bikes (MTB) are selling at an all time high, the Delhiites have yerned for more off-roading fun close to home. It's not just the cyclists. Delhi has always had a sizeable number of people who drive 4x4 off-roaders in their day to day lives. Now, with Mahindra bringing in the all-new Thar, the Delhiites would be all the more interested in off-roading tracks where they could take their new baby monster truck for a spin.

Top 5 Off-roading Tracks near Delhi

Off-Road Adventure Zone An hour's drive from Cannaught Place is Off-Road Adventure Zone. Located on the Gurugram- Faridabad Highway, the arena guarantees an exciting and challenging experience to all 4x4 off-road enthusiasts. It has 25 specially designed obstacles of varying degrees of difficulties to ensure that everyone has a chance to taste the thrill. The operational timings are 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Mangar Bani

Located in the forest of Mangar valley, 54 km from Cannaught Place, this off-road trail is for serious mountain bikers. The hilly terrain with winding rocky trails is perfect to test your endurance. You can also compete with other bikers in a 56 km cyclathon event organized on this trail on a yearly basis. Pedalers Village

Located on Delhi-Haryana border near Bhandawari, caters to riders of all skill levels, from amateurs to professionals. The facility includes trails like pump tracks, bike jump tracks, flow tracks and BMX trails. You can also rent an MTB if you don’t own one and enjoy the trails. Aravali Trails

These rocky trails have a mix of uphill and downhill slopes that offer a moderate difficulty level to the rider. You would still need a proper off-roading gear and prior off-roading experience to enjoy these trails. Lost Lake Trails

Located in Gurgaon, the lost lake trails are a perfect solution for your off-road craving. The trail offers, mostly leveled dirt track with some hilly regions and patches of muddy and rocky terrain. The trails can be trekked through off-road motor vehicles, as well as by MTBs.

