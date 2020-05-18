Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh lockdown: 10 red zones demarked; 6 major announcements made

Madhya Pradesh government has issued the latest guidelines for the 4th stint of lockdown which came into place today. In the new set of guidelines, Shivraj Chouhan-led MP government has given several relaxations in rules that need to be followed in the state till May 31. Several big decisions have been taken by the MP government for the lockdown 4.0 that was announced by the Centre due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In the next stretch of lockdown, the MP government has decided to do away with the orange zone. There will be only two zones in the state -- Red and Green.

Madhya Pradesh Red Zones: Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Brahampur, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemach, Dhar, Kashi.

All the other districts in Madhya Pradesh have been green zoned.

Major Announcements

Public bus service will remain suspended for the next 7 days. Decision will be taken on the service post that. Shops, markets, sabzi mandis will be allowed to open in green zones. The movement of private vehicles will also be allowed in the green zones. If after the relaxations the number of coronavirus cases in the green zones rises, they will be converted to red zones. Private and government offices can now function at 50 per cent capacity. Face masks have been made compolsary. People have been asked to comply with social distancing norms.

