Facebook launches fundraiser in India towards COVID-19 relief efforts

To support India in its efforts towards COVID-19 relief efforts, the social networking giant on Monday announced ‘Facebook Fundraisers platform that will help people start a fundraiser towards coronavirus-related donations. With ‘Facebook Fundraisers', anyone can set up a dedicated page for a cause, and rally others around a fundraising goal.

Since 2015, people around the globe have raised over $3 billion dollars on Facebook to support causes they care about, the company informed in a statement.

"Communities around the country need help. Today, with the launch of Facebook Fundraisers, we are making a particular push towards ensuring everyone can contribute to relief efforts," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India.

People will have an option to donate to over 70 charities on Facebook, such as Goonj, The Akshayapatra Foundation and Helpage India.

Facebook has partnered with GiveIndia, a trusted charitable giving platform, for the verification of these charities.

Donations to registered charities in India will be facilitated by full-stack financial services company Razorpay.

The company said that 100 per cent of what is raised in donations through Facebook will go to charities.

It also announced a ‘Social-For-Good Live-a-thon' initiative with over 150 creators, celebrities and publishers, to encourage people to donate to selected charities.

The week-long charitable giving initiative, from April 24 to May 1 represents over 350 million followers cumulatively.

These partners will entertain and engage their communities on Facebook Live and activate fundraisers, said the company.

Artists will go Live from their individual Facebook accounts and promote their fundraisers using the in-video ‘donate' action.

