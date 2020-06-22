Cipremi: Cipla also launches COVID-19 treatment medicine, all you need to know

Image Source : CIPLA WEBSITE Cipla has launched its own antiviral drug named Cipremi for treating COVID-19 patients.

Cipla, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has launched its own antiviral drug named Cipremi for treating COVID-19 patients. The medicine is in the form of lyophilized powder (freeze dry) for injection 100mg, company shared the information. According to reports, the drug will be marketed by both the government and market channels.

Cipremi drug for COVID-19 infection

'Cipremi', a drug for COVID-19 infection, has been approved for adult and paediartric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug will be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after falling ill to coronavirus.

Cipremi price

Though a new drug has been launched in the market, the company is yet to disclose the pricing.

Cipla granted regulatory approval by Drug Controller General of India

Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need. As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post-marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients.

Remdesivir clinical trial on 1063 patients across US, Europe, Asia

According to a preliminary report from the ACTT-1 (Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial 1) study1, a randomized clinical trial conducted with remdesivir in 1063 patients over 60 centres across US, Europe and Asia demonstrated a faster time to clinical recovery in hospitalised patients as compared to placebo.

Most of these patients were on oxygen therapy of which some were receiving high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation, and some were on a mechanical ventilator. The mortality rates in the study were 7.1% in those given remdesivir and 11.9% in those who were given placebo.

As part of its efforts to enable speedy and equitable access to this treatment and in anticipation of demand, Cipla will be commercialising remdesivir through its own facilities and partnered sites. The drug will be supplied through Government and open market channels, to ensure equitable distribution.

