Amrit Bharat Express to launch with Push-Pull technology and other exciting features | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amrit Bharat Express

The new Amrit Bharat Express is all set to be inaugurated at Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train highlights have been designed with the new and innovative push-pull technology. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the new and distinctive features, design and train routes which have been designed to enhance the passenger’s safety and travel efficiency. Here is everything you need to know about the train:

Push-Pull technology: Explained

Amrit Bharat Express comes with the new push-pull technology, which works on both the engines- front and rear. Although the front engine pulls the train, the rear engine will simultaneously push the train, leading to improved acceleration, to optimize travel efficiency, particularly on bridges, curves, and speed-restricted sections.

Distinctive features of Amrit Bharat Express

The train comes in a saffron-grey colour scheme and a unique semi-permanent coupler to minimize jerking during starts and stops. With a focus on passenger comfort, the train includes features such as cushioned seats, charging points at every seat, slider-based window glass, and a passenger information system. Amrit Bharat Express has a non-AC sleeper cum unreserved class configuration, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Amenities and comfort

To enhance the passenger’s experience, the train offers amenities like:

Wheelchair accessibility ramps

Water-conserving toilet designs

Air-conditioned cabins for train drivers

The space between coaches is fully covered to mitigate the air pressure at high speeds.

Inauguration plan

A successful trial run has exceeded the expectations, as per the reports and after the prime minister's inauguration, a general run will be conducted to address any tech challenges.

The new Amrit Bharat Express has been scheduled to launch on December 30 and it will start from Ayodhya to Darbhanga (Bihar). Prime Minister will be flagging off the train and the second train in this series will be operated from Malda to Bengaluru, replacing Antyodaya Express and Jan Sadharan Express.

The train will further cater longer distances, offering an economical and extended travel option, covering more than 800 km in ten hours, as per the reports.

ALSO READ: How dangerous is Deepfake? All you need to know

Plans and production

Railway Minister Vaishnaw has further outlined the plans for producing 20 to 30 trains of this model every month after improvements which are based on trial runs. Subsequent launches will also include configurations ranging from general class to AC-II, claiming to provide an efficient transportation solution for extensive travel distances.

ALSO READ: POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals