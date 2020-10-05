Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMCHARAN/PRABHUDEV/FARAHKHAN Ram Charan, Prabhudeva, Farah Khan to host digital para dance show

Telugu actor Ram Charan, choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudeva and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will host a digital para dance show. Titled "Heal URlife through Dance", the show is for the specially-abled to promote mental well-being during these tough times.

"'Heal Urlife through Dance' celebrates the motivation and positive outlook specially-abled have towards their life. Our country is filled with many talented people, who take up the obstacles life throws at them as a challenge and emerge winners. We wanted to bring these extraordinarily talented people together and celebrate life with dignity and grace. I'm sure it will be a motivating experience to the participants as well as the viewers," said Ram Charan.

He shared that along with entertaining, dance is also an expression to heal one's mental state.

"Considering the tough times we are facing right now, educating everyone about mental wellness is necessary. In this fast paced life that we live, many often only concentrate on work and neglect their hobbies, which can be stress-busters.

'Heal Urlife through Dance' is a reminder to take good care of their health. Dancing brings a lot of positivity in our thoughts and heals us from the hard reality we have to face on a day to day basis," said Ram Charan.

