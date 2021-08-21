Mismatched Season 2: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli kickstart filming for Netflix's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf

Romance, Rishi-Dimple and all things love yet again as Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli kickstart the filming for the second season of Netflix's loved web series, Mismatched! Starring India’s favourite Rohit as Rishi and Prajakta as Dimple and more actors Devyani Shorey (Namrata), Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina), Taaruk Raina (Anmol) and Vihaan Samat (Harsh), Mismatched struck a chord with everyone’s hearts.

The streaming giant also shared a video announcing the same. Rohit too posted the video captioned as, "Rishi ka 60’s wala romance is back! Hope you’re ready for our non-date. Mismatched Season 2 is now filming." Take a look:

Season 1 took us into the world of apps leaving us on a nail-biting cliffhanger after the epic game battle between Dimple and Anmol. Mismatched brought us close to how Dimple met Rishi and their love story that unfurled in the company of some cherished friends, an uber cool teacher.

Talking about filming season 2, director Akarsh Khurana said, “One thing that always drew me to Mismatched was the juxtaposition of old and new. Whether it was an app development course in vintage locations, or an old school boy falling for a new age girl. Season 2 begins, with new experiences ahead of us, in the good old setting of Rajasthan. And the returning cast with the new entrants. Propelled by the love that the first season got, we're back with even more fun, romance, friendship, and complications”

For the unversed, Mismatched season 2 is the story of Dimple, the genius coder who has lost her app and Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.