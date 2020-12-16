Watch unseen pictures from BB13's Himanshi Khurana's birthday bash with beau Asim Riaz

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA Himanshi Khurana Birthday Bash in Dubai

Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana celebrated her 29th birthday on November 27 in Dubai with beau Asim Riaz and some close friends. Himanshi took to her Instagram account and shared some happy and candid pictures from the celebration. The pictures indeed scream all fun and laughter.

Himanshi looked dead gorgeous in the blue satin high slit dress. She kept her hair poker straight and completed the look with nude lips and heavy mascara.

Earlier Himanshi shared also a video of her where we can see her unwrapping some birthday gifts that were sent to her by her fans. Himanshi thanked her fans from all over the world for their unconditional love.

Himanshi even gifted herself a diamond ring and flaunted it on her social media. She captioned, "Birthday gift for myself."

Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana met her now-boyfriend Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house and ever since the couple has generated a huge fanbase. The couple has also paired together in various music videos in which their fans loved the chemistry the duo shared. On the work front Himanshi is busy shooting for her music videos that are expected to release next year.