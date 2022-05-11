TKSS: Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan about his wedding plans, his response will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kartik Aaryan, Kapil Sharma

TKSS: Kapil Sharma will be hosting Kartik Aaryan on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be appearing on the show with the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 including Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. On the show, Kapil pulled Kartik's leg and asked him about his impending football match in Dubai with Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. His next question to the actor was that since these two stars are married, what are Kartik's plans for the wedding. Does he want to get married or keep playing? He added football after a pause.

Kartik responded in the same spirit. He affirmed that he wants to keep playing and added football after a pause just like the comedian. The response left everyone in splits. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' revealed how she is just superstitious about one thing in life. Kiara said: "I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don't actually sign a film, I won't tell anyone."

To this Archana Puran Singh complimented Kiara on being wise.

Here are some more promos of Kartik and Kiara's appreance on TKSS:

Going by the trailer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appears to be an edgy mix of humour and comedy. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

This time around too, the film derives its horror and humour from the legend of Manjulika, who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy, 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.