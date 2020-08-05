Image Source : PR Roadies Revolution: 5 Reasons why upcoming episode of Rannvijay Singha's show makes for an exciting watch

Two weeks into the thrilling journey and Roadies Revolution is already winning hearts for bringing about a positive change. The contestants and celebrity leaders have left no stone unturned to do their bit for the betterment of the society. While the last week saw the Roadies troop bringing a smile on the faces of little kids by cooking delicious mid-day meals, this week awaits a series of exciting and entertaining events that we bet you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Here’s all you can expect from Saturday’s episode-

1.First vote out of this season!

The Top 20 contestants have already completed 2 set of tasks and now is the time for the first vote out! While some contestants are already immune and safe this week, it’ll be interesting to see who bids adieu to the journey in the first elimination of the season. Will this lead to more conflicts and changed equations? Stay tuned!

2. All about Manipulations and Emotional upheavals!

With the vote out comes strained relationships! The vote out pit is sure to bring fire with contestants fighting and convincing each other to remain in the game. An array of heated arguments between Aman, Pratibha, Abhimanyu, Nisha, Saqib and Sanjay will have the audiences hooked to see how would things shape up for the rest of the season. Friendship, Trust and Expectations- everything will be at stake in this first round of elimination. Who will survive the wrath from the non-immune Roadies? Only time will tell!

3. Neha Dhupia’s Outburst!

Amidst all the drama, a few turn of events leave Neha disappointed, as a result of which she loses her cool in the upcoming episode. Neha will be seen expressing her anger, “It feels like I am shot in the front and stabbed at the back”. Her disappointment and anger can be seen through the episode as she feels the contestants have not understood the game as of now. Will this create a gap between the contestants and her or the other celebrities and her? Stay hooked to the episode.

4. The Yoga Naav task in the Yoga Capital – Rishikesh!

It’s time for the fitness freaks and yoga enthusiasts to rejoice! The next task ‘Yoga Naav’ would see contestants performing it in two stages- the first stage is river rafting, where each team will raft in the river and collect coloured balls which will add value in the next stage. The second stage will have 4 teams perform yoga asanas with their leaders. Interestingly, the celebrity leaders will have the opportunity to win an advantage and get an extra point for the team. We’re already excited to see who will nail this task. Are you too?

5. Mission Solar Panels!

Staying true to its name, the Roadies gang is all geared up for another revolution! Last week, the troop associated with Divya Prem Sewa Mission for the kids of the leprosy affected parents and in this week, they’re all set to lend their support to Kunao Village, where Afghan refugees have been living for years without an electricity connection. The money donated in this week’s task will be used in installing solar panels in the village.

Roadies Revolution is ready to take you through the roller coaster journey of emotions, expectations, thrill and competition.

