VIDEO: Ram Kapoor can't stop laughing as he gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMRAMKAPOOR Ram Kapoor can't stop laughing as he gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Ram Kapoor is the newest addition to the list of artists who got themselves vaccinated. The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he has taken the first shot of the Covid vaccine. Sharing a picture in which he can be seen flashing his smile, he wrote, "vaccination done." Ram Kapoor shared another hilarious video in which he can be seen pretending to be in pain or afraid as the nurse comes near him.

Sharing the video, Ram Kapoor wrote, "All these frontline workers are working so hard, it felt nice to make them laugh a bit. Thank you to all the frontline workers." His wife Gautami was quick to agree and commented, "Well said mr Kapoor ... they truly deserved this laugh."

The video has been shot by Ram's wife Gautami who can be heard laughing and then apologizing to the nurse for the actor's behavior. Gautami also shared a video of them getting vaccinated and wrote, "And it’s done."

Actor Ram Kapoor has seen his share of ups and downs in the entertainment industry, having worked in TV, films and the OTT space. He believes one has to be emotionally tough to survive here, and luck plays an important part to get success.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor, who is noted for his film roles in "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Golmaal Returns", "Udaan", and "Thappad" among numerous others, has forayed the digital space in recent times with the web series "Abhay 2" and "A Suitable Boy".