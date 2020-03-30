Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Ram' Arun Govil watches Ramayan with family. Seen the viral picture yet?

A picture of Arun Govil watching Ramayan"on television with his grandchildren has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the veteran actor play Ram in the popular eighties serial, is seen catching up the show all over again at home. While "Ramayan" is being retelecast on Doordarshan along with several other popular serials of that era -- like "Mahabharat", "Byomkesh Bakshi" and "Circus" -- the audience is having a rush of nostalgia, as these shows dominated television in Doordarshan era of Indian television.

Talking about why it is important to watch the eighties tele-epic once again, Arun Govil recently told IANS: "The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time."

Recently, Arun Govil evealed that his career "came to a standstill" after the show because producers didn't find him suitable for "commercial movies." The 62-year-old actor, in an interview to The Times Of India, revealed that for the last 14 years, he "hasn't done anything except making a few special appearances." Arun told the publication: "On one hand, a single show had earned me immense love and admiration, but on the other, my career came to a standstill. I worked for a few more years before putting a full stop to my career in showbiz. For the last 14 years, I have not done anything, except maybe make a few special appearances" and added: "I have not given up on acting completely but I will do something only if it is good."

Speaking about his career post the epic show, Arun Govil said that after playing Ram, whenever he tried to return to Bollywood or do something different, people rejected him. "I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post Ramayan, when I wanted to return to Bollywood, the producers said, 'Your image as Ram is so strong, we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role.' They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore," said the actor.

"Ramayan" is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

The show also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Other than Ramayan, Arun Govil has featured in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, Oriya and Telugu films such as Paheli, Judaai, Edu Kondalaswamy, Buk Bhara Bhalobasha and Muqabla to name a few. He has also worked in a number of television shows, including Sanjhi, Antaraal, Antariksh and Ehsaas - Kahani Ek Ghar Ki.

(With IANS Inputs)

