Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Heena Panchal is linked to Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Here’s how

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are making waves on TV as well as social media with their new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is said to be the swayamvar of the two popular celebrities, as they will get locked inside the Bigg Boss house with 5 prospective options each and will chose a ‘better half’ for themselves by the end of three months. The selection of the inmates has already been done. Among all the boys and girls selected, actress Heena Panchal has been making the loudest noise as she is connected to Paras’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Heena Panchal impressed Paras Chhabra with her killer dance moves and ’bindass’ personality. Just when she met the Splitsvilla winner on the stage of Mujse Shaadi Karoge, she asked Paras about his ex-girlfriend Akanksha and also asked him to clarify his relationship status. To this, Paras explained that his relationship with Akanksha is over since she led out personal details when he was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Interestingly, Heena Panchal is linked with Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend. Akanksha acted in a Kannada film called Lodde released in 2015 and it was the same film where Heena Panchal too did an item number. It won’t be a surprise if the two divas were friends. Heena is a known name in South Indian and Marathi industry. She has also appeared in Bigg Boss 2 Marathi.

On the other hand, Paras’ list of prospective brides includes Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu, South Indian actress and model Sanjjana Galrani, a Delhi based Navdeesh and actress Ankita Srivastav.

Other hand Paras, Shehnaaz Gill is also searching for a suitable match. Her options include singer Indeep Bakshi, Rising Star fame Rohanpreet, comedian Balraj Syal, 41-yaer-old Ranveer Oberoi and actor Akash. It is also said that the show is completely for entertainment and that Shehnaaz won’t be getting married by the end of it.

