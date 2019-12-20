MTV Supermodel of the Year: What to expect from Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta's reality show

What to expect from Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta's reality show

Its time to amp up the fashionista in you as MTV is all set to embark on this roller coaster journey of celebrating beauty, glam and all things fashion! Starting this Sunday, 22nd December, MTV Supermodel of the Year is all set to fulfil the dream of 10 aspirants and help them in their eventful journey of transformation to an ultimate Supermodel. Lead by the distinguished panel of judges, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta, along with Ujjwala Raut as the bootcamp expert and Anusha Dandekar as the host, Supermodel of the Year will see the aspiring models go through some of the most unnerving challenges to win the coveted title in a never seen before modelling Bootcamp.

As the show is all set to air this weekend, here are some of the major highlights to look forward to in the first episode.

The models are welcomed and introduced in the competition with an electrifying rap composition by popular rapper and MTV Hustle runner up, EPR, along with his band. Through his performance, EPR addresses the preconceived notions of beauty and fashion, encouraging the models to “achieve the impossible”.

As every model showcases their zest and passion to be at the top of their game, one aspirant who catches the attention of the judges is the Indian Rihanna, Renee Kujur, from Chhattisgarh, who with her looks and confidence does not fail to impress the judges! The Rihanna lookalike Renee will be the one of the contestants to watch out for in the show.

Sneak peek into the MTV Supermodel Of The Year

And that’s not all, Supermodel and fashion expert Ujjwala Raut’s breathtaking ramp walk as the ultimate showstopper will see Malaika, Milind, Masaba and Anusha in awe of her, and its sure to leave you with wide cheers and applauses!

