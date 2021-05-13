Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINAKHAN Hina Khan tests COVID negative, talks about Ramadan, late father & upcoming song 'Patthar Wargi' | VIDEO

The surge in COVID cases during the second wave has created havoc in the lives of people. Every day we hear thousands of cases of people contracting the virus. Not just commoners but many celebrities from both Television and film industry are also getting their reports positive. One amongst those was none other than popular actress Hina Khan who informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus soon after the demise of her father. Well now, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalat Hai' star has finally turned negative and shared the good news on Instagram through a live chat with fans. In a video that was shared, Hina spoke about her health condition and said that she still has coughs and 'heaviness' in the chest.

Hina said, "I am on the road to recovery." However, she said that she still feels weak which is why she did not even fast for Ramadan this year. She thanked fans and everyone for being there with her during the difficult phase of her life. Hina said, "Is mushkil ghadi mein mujhe pata chala hai ki is duniya mein kitne acche log hain. Jinse expected tha unhone to kiya hi, but jinse expected nahi tha unhone bhi throughout mujhe check kiya hai. They kept on sending messages. I just can’t tell you how overwhelmed I am with the kind of response and the kind of love I received, the blessings, the prayers from everyone."

Have a look at the video here:

Hina also speaks about her upcoming song titled 'Patthar Wargi' which will be releasing on May 14. The teaser of the same was shared on Wednesday and it also featured actor Tanmay Ssingh. Hina said that she tried to delay the project but could not do the same due to work commitments.

Interestingly, Hina was spotted wearing her late father's t-shirt during the interaction. Talking about it, the actress added, "I am daddy’s strong girl." Concluding the chat, she said, "Stay safe guys. Just take care of your loved ones. And pray for me and my family, my daddy’s family."

After the unfortunate incident, Hina shared a throwback photo with her father and wrote, "I don’t know what to write Miss you." She even made a post and called herself a helpless daughter who couldn't be with her family and grieving mother during the difficult phase.

Hina, on the work front, was last seen in music video 'Bedard.'