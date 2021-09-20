Divya Agarwal on doing Bigg Boss 15: 'Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA AGARWAL Divya Agarwal on doing Bigg Boss 15

Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Not just the trophy, she also won a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs. During her stint on the controversial reality show, she has entertained the audience a lot, especially with her fights with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Now, the actress has spilled the beans about her participation in Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview with ETimes, Divya said she has not any call from the makers yet. "I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15," she said.

Right from the start of 'Bigg Boss OTT', which ran for six weeks, Divya kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Divya, is currently spending time with her family. Recently, she celebrated her victory with her boyfriend and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood, Rannvijay Singha and her other friends.In a video which shared by Varun on his Instagram story, Divya can be seen cutting a cake and rejoicing with everyone. "Proud of you," he wrote.

Rannvijay Singha also shared a post for Divya. "The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her! So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!"

Among the top 5 contestants- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Johar announced Divya as the winner of the show. Pratik Sehajpal on the other hand took the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15' and left the race. KJo offered a choice to the finalists wherein, there was a silver briefcase kept in the living room which had the direct ticket to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

On the count of 5, whichever contestant chose to take the suitcase, would lose the possibility of winning but will get direct entry in the Bigg Boss Season 15. Pratik picked up the suitcase without a second thought and got himself direct entry to Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 and Pratik is the first confirmed contestant.

