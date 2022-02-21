Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CEZANNEKHANFANCLUB Cezanne Khan aka Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay all set to marry girlfriend Afsheen this year | DEETS

Do you remember Cezanne Khan? The actor who played the crucial role of Anurag Basu opposite Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to tie the knot. Yes, that's true! Cezanne who has been dating Afsheen for the past three years now have now decided to take their relationship to the next level. Their wedding will take place this year and the confirmation of the same was given by the actor in an interview with Times Of India. He said that the couple wanted to get married in the year 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their plans. He even opened up about his partner and said that she belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and is a simple, family-oriented and honest girl.

Speaking about the same, Cezanne told the portal, "We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married."

He also revealed the reason why he was single for all these years. "I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen," Cezanne added.

Cezanne even revealed that he proposed to Afsheen in the year 2020 after she cooked biryani for him.

On the work front, Cezanne after winning hearts with his performance in Kasautii went on to do the character of Dr Dhruv Mehra in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. He was last seen portraying the role of Harman in Rubina Dilaik starrer show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Not only this but he has even been a part of Pakistani daily soaps such as Piya Ke Ghar Jaana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.

Next up, he will be soon seen in daily show named Appnapan, which will be based on strained family relations.