Bigg Boss Winners Prize Money: Shweta Tiwari won Rs 1 cr while Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 36 lakh

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to open gates for a new set of celebrities on October 2 (Saturday). The controversial reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television since its first season. It first aired in 2006 and was aired by actor Arshad Warsi. Even veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had hosted one of the seasons of Bigg Boss. Many popular names of the TV and Film industry won BB and took home hefty prize money. While Shweta Tiwari won Rs 1 cr, Bb 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 35 lakh.

Here is what the Bigg Boss winners won as the prize money over the years and how it took a plunge.

Bigg Boss 1 winner- Rahul Roy

Know as the Aashiqui boy due to his 90s hit film, actor Rahul Roy was the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss. He won in 2007 and the first runner-up was Carol Gracias. Rahul Roy took home ₹1 crore.

Bigg Boss 2 winner- Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, who was a popular name in the reality show, had won Bigg Boss 2 in 2008. He had earlier won MTV Roadies 5. He, too, took home ₹1 crore.

Bigg Boss 3 winner- Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh beat Pravessh Rana and won Bigg Boss 3 in 2009. He won prize money of ₹1 crore. Vindu has acted in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull.

Bigg Boss 4 winner- Shweta Tiwari

TV actress Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011 and bagged the prize money of ₹1 crore. She was recently seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta keeps making headlines for her legal battle with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyansh's custody.

Bigg Boss 5 winner- Juhi Parmar

TV actress Juhi Parmar, known for her role in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, won Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. She also took home ₹1 crore as the prize money. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor had also participated in the same season.

Bigg Boss 6 winner- Urvashi Dholakia

Bigg Boss 6 saw a plunge in the prize money by half. Urvashi Dholakia, who was announced as the winner, took home ₹50 lakh. She defeated Imam Siddique.

Bigg Boss 7 winner- Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is one of the most memorable winners of Bigg Boss. She beat Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji in BB 7 and won ₹50 lakh. Later in Bigg Boss 14, she returned as a 'Toofani senior with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan for two-weeks.

Bigg Boss 8 winner- Gautam Gulati

TV actor Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss 8 and took home the prize money of ₹50 lakh along with the trophy.

Bigg Boss 9 winner- Prince Narula

Along with the Bigg Boss 9 trophy, Prince Narula also won the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he eventually married. He won prize money of ₹50 lakh.

Bigg Boss 10 winner- Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar was the first commoner ever to win Bigg Boss. He took home the winning trophy along with ₹ 50 lakh. He beat Bani J in Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 11 winner- Shilpa Shinde

One of the most controversial seasons, Bigg Boss 11 was won by actress Shilpa Shinde, followed by Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. She took home ₹44 lakh and Vikas won ₹6 lakh from the 'Vikas City' task.

Bigg Boss 12 winner- Dipika Kakar

Actress Dipika Kakar was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 12. He took home ₹ 30 lakh after singer Deepak Thakur chose to leave the show taking the money bag of ₹20 lakh.

Bigg Boss 13 winner- Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who died on September 2 due to a massive heart attack, has been one of the most memorable winners in Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13 has been the most successful season and Sidharth won ₹ 40 lakh along with the trophy. Paras Chhabra cashed out ₹10 lakh from the prize money.

Bigg Boss 14 winner- Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik won ₹ 36 lakh after Rakhi Sawant chose to leave the show taking Rs 14 lakh from the total prize money on Bigg Boss 14. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT winner- Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss went online this year and Divya Agarwal became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She stayed in the house for six weeks and won the winning trophy along with ₹25 lakh.