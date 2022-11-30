Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: Shalin & Tina reconcile after their quarrel; Nimrit rates contestants' performances
Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: In today's episode, Shalin and Tina clear their misunderstandings after their spat and reunite once again. On the other hand, Nimrit ranks housemates from 1 to 10 based on their contribution to the show. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2022 22:42 IST
Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: In today's episode, Shalin and Tina sit down and clear their misunderstandings after their spat. Shalin tells her that he has not raised his voice at her in two weeks and that he truly cares about her. They listen to each other and then reconcile and share a hug. On the other hand, housemates gather in the garden area for a new task assigned by Bigg Boss. In the task, the captain of the house, Nimrit, ranks housemates from 1 to 10 based on their contribution to the show. During the task, she explains her rankings to the housemates, but they aren't convinced and they clash. Also, Nimrit and Tina lock horns over hygiene issues in the kitchen. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing dynamics of the house. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit receives the lowest rating from Nimrit

    Nimrit places Ankit at number 11, stating that his contribution is insufficient, and he disagrees with her verdict. 

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    House turns into a riot

    The house turns into a riot as contestants battle over Nimrit's ranking task.

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit places Shiv at No.1

    Nimrit places Shiv at number one and few housemates disagree with her decision.

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    New task in motion

    Bigg Boss asks Nimrit to rate housemates from 1-11, based on their contribution to the show. Bigg Boss hints a link between ranking and nomination.

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina and Shalin resolve their differences

    Shalin and Tina reconcile and share a hug. Shalin assures her that she should not be afraid.

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Contestants ask about Sunny and Bunty's favourites

    Bunty tells Tina that she is possessive of Shalin, while Tina feels the opposite.

