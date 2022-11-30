Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: Shalin & Tina reconcile after their quarrel; Nimrit rates contestants' performances

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: Shalin & Tina reunite

Bigg Boss, Nov 30 LIVE: In today's episode, Shalin and Tina sit down and clear their misunderstandings after their spat. Shalin tells her that he has not raised his voice at her in two weeks and that he truly cares about her. They listen to each other and then reconcile and share a hug. On the other hand, housemates gather in the garden area for a new task assigned by Bigg Boss. In the task, the captain of the house, Nimrit, ranks housemates from 1 to 10 based on their contribution to the show. During the task, she explains her rankings to the housemates, but they aren't convinced and they clash. Also, Nimrit and Tina lock horns over hygiene issues in the kitchen. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing dynamics of the house. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

