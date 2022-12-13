Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Maayka co-star Arti Singh calls him 'compulsive liar, insensitive'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARRY_SANDHU20 Arti Singh slams Shalin Bhanot and warns Tina Dutta

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta's relationship status has become a hot topic in the town and after Tina Dutta re-entered the show the planning and plotting of all the contestants went upside down. As the whole nation is wondering if Shalin's love for Tina is fake or real, a new twist emerged after tv actress Arti Singh called Shalin a 'compulsive liar' and 'insensitive'. Both Arti and Shalin have worked together is a TV serial named Maayka. The actress was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 13.

Arti Singh shared with Etimes, "I hope Tina has got a reality check on how Shalin is a liar. She should not take him at face value now. I have always felt that Shalin is a compulsive liar and I can see it on this show as well. He is insensitive. He didn't take even a day to say that he never liked Tina and he used to be around her all the time!"

Arti and Tina have been friends for the last 6 years and her concern for Tina is that she is not using her brains in the game. She is more inclined towards the emotional bond that was blooming between her and Shalin. But Shalin according to Arti, Shalin is a fake man and Tina should not fall for his cunning words.

After Tina made a comeback to the show, she seemed very adamant about her decision to maintain distance from Shalin. Even though Shalin chose Tina over 25 lakh prize money, she did not entertain him and denied to put her guard down. Shalin tried to convince Tina and also clear the misunderstandings but she didn't want to talk to him. The much-talked topic of Bigg Boss season 16, Shalin-Tina's relationship is currently under a lot of pressure as both of them are not seeing eye to eye.

In the last episode, Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya were declared the new captain of the house. Well, now that Shalin doesn't have good terms with Tina as well as Sumbul, will Soundarya be his next target?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 December 12 HIGHLIGHTS: Archana fuels fight between Sreejita and Vikkas; Tina pushes Shalin away

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Vikkas Manaktala? Know all about BB16's wildcard contestant joining Salman Khan's show

Latest Entertainment News