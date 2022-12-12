Bigg Boss 16 December 12 LIVE: Archana fuels fight between Sreejita and Vikkas; Tina pushes Shalin away

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 12 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 December 12 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana is seen taking advantage of Sreejita and Vikkas's tiff and igniting a fight between the two over food issues. She accuses Sreejita of cooking vegetables which has worms and then she goes to Vikkas and tells him that what he is eating right now might have cooked worms in it. To this Sreejita tries to explain that she as a 32-year-old woman would never cook a rotten vegetable. This issue gets more heated between them because just yesterday, they both were having a small brawl over their space for clothes. On the other hand, Shalin is still baffled by Tina's actions and tries to clear the misunderstandings.

