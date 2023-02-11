Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur roots for him; requests fans to vote

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RITTIK43 Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur supports him

Shalin Bhanot has finally made it to the top 5 after getting hilariously schooled by host and superstar Salman Khan a number of times. After spending 4 months inside Bigg Boss house and getting trolled for his chicken obsession, he kept the audience connected with his charming smile and lovable personality. He might have made mistakes but he also managed to win some hearts. Shalin's incredible journey even touched his ex-wife's heart and she took to her Instagram handle to appreciate his efforts.

TV actor and Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur shared a video for ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. Through her clip, she extended support to Shalin so that he can become the winner of Bigg Boss 16. She appealed fans to vote for him. Shalin is one of the top contestants along with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

In the clip, she was seen saying, “Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai (It is the finale of Bigg Boss 16) and I think it's the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai (you all have worked really hard) and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko (to all the five), may the best one win.”

She continued, and requested fans to vote for ex-husband, “Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna (please vote for him), just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

Dalljiet and Shalin had a nasty divorce but are currently on talking terms for the sake of their son Jaydon, who they are co-parenting. Initially, the actress was not happy with some of Shalin’s statements on Bigg Boss 16. Like the time he told Tina Datta that he and Dalljiet are ‘best friends’, which is not the case.

