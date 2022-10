Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VOOTSELECT Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 October 31 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss himself is seen taunting Shalin for his dual behavior towards Gautam Vig. Shalin gets a call from Bigg Boss to enter the confession room and faces wrath about cribbing for Chicken every day. Bigg Boss also asks other contestants about their take towards Shalin's behaviour and the contestants can't agree more with Bigg Boss.

