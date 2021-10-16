Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Afsana Khan for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Salman Khan schools Afsana Khan for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Afsana Khan being schooled by Salman Khan. The singer has been causing chaos in the house all week with getting physical altercations, tossing slippers, tearing clothes, and age-shaming Shamita Shetty. Recently, Afsana and Shamita got into an ugly fight, where the former insulted the actress over her age. Salman introduces Afsana as the 'superstar of the season' in a new trailer for the show.

In the previous episode, Afsana had a massive face-off with Shamita Shetty. Afsana was not only rude, but she also used foul language. This made the superstar host angry and he questioned her about her behaviour with fellow contestants.

In the latest 'Bigg Boss 15' promo, Salman asked Afsana how she could use such words. A new promo for the show begins with Salman Khan introducing Afsana as 'superstar of the season'. "I'll tell you what all you've said. 'Shamita buddhi hai, ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat (Shamita is old and it’s time for her to sit at home. She is cheap).' You will decide who is cheap?" he asks her. Afsana clarified that she was angry. To this Salman said, "Does that mean you can say anything?"

Afsana replies to him saying, "Aap bade ho (You are elder to me)." Reacting to this, Salman says "Nai, nai. Main buddha hu (No, no. I am old)." Shamita further said that Afsana fights with others then starts hurting herself.

When Salman said she had a set pattern of rude behaviour, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed wholeheartedly. The host then declared he would have thrown Afsana out of the house, to which she responded saying she was ready.