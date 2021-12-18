Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh to be evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh

The latest buzz around the 'Bigg Boss 15' house is that Rajiv Adatia, whom the ever-controversial Shamita Shetty calls her brother, and Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh are getting evicted because they haven't got enough popular votes. The channel, of course, has not made an official announcement to this effect, but past experience has shown that the buzz is never wrong.

Both Ritesh and Rajiv have been in the news lately. In the previous episode, we saw Rakhi getting into a heated argument with Ritesh. She even said to Tejasswi Prakash that her husband was not paying any attention to her and even accused him, in her usual melodramatic style, of having an illicit relationship.

Shamita, meanwhile, had some differences with Rajiv during the Ticket To Finale task.

Rajiv was in the limelight during the eviction of Afsana Khan when she accused him of touching her inappropriately while she was in the washroom. She also alleged that Shamita was using her 'brother' against her. Afsana, in fact, threatened to file a case against Rajiv.

Abhijit Bichukale, who has been attracting much attention lately, is also said to be in the danger zone, but it seems the axe will definitely fall on Rajiv and Ritesh in the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Apart from this, actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are set to enter the show 'Bigg Boss 15' as a special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to promote their party number 'Madhuban'. To make it more special the entire garden area in the house is turned into a pool. Moreover, a beach party has been organised and all the contestants wearing swim outfits will be seen dancing and enjoying mocktails.

Sunny asks the contestants to pick up their mocktails and have a nice time. Later, Shamita Shetty performs on the track, 'Chori Pe Chori'. Meanwhile, Sunny gives the contestants some tasks while handling them a beach basketball.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.