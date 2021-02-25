Image Source : TWITTER/@HASEENAMALIK8 Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik calls 'frenemy' Jasmin Bhasin 'beautiful lady'

TV actress Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 and took home Rs 36 lakh. The actress was much loved by the viewers for her conduct and the final showdown was between her and singer Rahul Vaidya. Soon after her win, Rubina took to Twitter to connect with her fans who helped her in the achievement. From her Bollywood plans to her opinions about other contestants, the actress talked about many things. She also had good things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.

When one Twitter user asked, "One line for Jasmin Bhasin," Rubina said, "She is a beautiful lady." Rubina and Jasmin live in the same building and connected in the early weeks of the show. However, things turned sout between them after a task in which they were in opposite teams.

While Rubina's relationship with Jasmin Bhasin turned ugly, she was good friends with her beau Aly Goni. The two even called each other brother and sister. When the actress was asked about him, she said, "He is humble."

Giving insights about her Bollywood dreams, Rubina Dilaik shared that working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been her dream and that she finds Kartik Aaryan cute. A Twitter user asked, "Any plan for bollywood? Would love to see u opposite Kartik Aaryan... Say something about him pls" To this Rubina said, "He is cute."

Meanwhile, talking about her journey, Rubina Dilaik said, "I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone's heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about 'kismat ka khel.' I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen."