Sidharth Shukla is the WINNER of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth Shukla -- perhaps the most talked about contestant in the history of 'Bigg Boss' -- has been declared the winner of the 13th season of the voyeuristic reality show. 'Bigg Boss 13' has been touted as the most successful season of the reality show, and rightly so, it ran for over four months raking in high TRPs.

Sidharth Shukla, inside the house, started off putting forth his aggressive and logical side, but gradually transformed into a funny and romantic guy. In his entire journey, Sidharth -- as noticed by viewers -- did not indulge in gossip sessions, and made true connections. His friendship and budding romance with co-contestant, and second runner up, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became the talking point of the season, and #SidNaaz ruled the trends for weeks.

Sidharth's bond with first runner up Asim Riaz was also talked about. And so was his rivalry with 'Dil Se Dil Tak' co-star Rashami Desai -- the third runner up. He was also friendly with Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Shefali Jariwala, and was seen having fun with them.

Sidharth's flirtatious side was a high-point of his journey. He became a part of several hashtags -- #SidNaaz, #SidRa, #SidLeena, #SidHira, and #SidRima -- all thanks to his effortless charm. His wit and one-liners also floored many.

As far as the season finale is concerned, Sidharth Shukla was followed by Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Arti, and Paras -- in that order.

The Bigg Boss 13 grand finale was a star-studded event and saw Salman Khan performing to a few of his career-best songs. The contestants also set the stage on fire with their chemistry and performances.