Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla must control temper, says co-star Aastha Chaudhary

From locking horns with Rashami Desai to fighting with Shefali Bagga, actor Sidharth Shukla has been making huge headlines in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth, best known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is one of the strongest contenders for the reality show. In the last episode, he was seen motivating his team Shefali, Shehnaaz and Arti Singh in the BB Toy Factory task. However, almost everyday Sidharth Shukla is seen getting engaged in fights with one housemate the other in Bigg Boss 13 house.

In this context, Aastha Chaudhary, Sidharth's former co-star on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na said that he needs to control his temper.

"I have known Sidharth over the past 10 years. We started our careers together. But yes, (comparing) the Sidharth I know over the past 10 years and what he is now, (I can say he) is more mature and sensible. One thing about him is that he won't take any s*** from anyone. So I think he should control his anger a bit because they (the other housemates) will try to trigger him. I have heard good things about him. Everyone is saying that he is playing very well," said Aastha.

Apart from Sidharth, actresses Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh are Aastha's favourites on this season of Bigg Boss.