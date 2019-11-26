Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 November 26 Written Updates: Shehnaaz and Sidharth turn teachers, Asim-Himanshi's bond grows

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 is going to super fun! The contestants will be seen channelling their inner teachers as a part of the captaincy task. Bigg Boss' house will be transformed into a classroom. The inmates will participate as teachers and students. As a part of the task, the teachers will be taking classes and they will have to reward their favourite students with apples. The contestant with the most number of apples will be eligible for this week's captaincy. Shehnaaz Gill is teaching the students English while Siddharth Shukla will give the inmates dance lessons.

BB Classroom mein shaamil ho rahe hai aap? #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/0IWBkxnj55 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019

