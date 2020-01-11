Bigg Boss 13 housmates Arti, Madhurima share their experience of sexual abuse with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house

Deepika Padukone is on a promotion spree of her film Chhapaak. So, event after the release, the promotions haven’t stopped and she will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 House. In the latest promo of the show, Deepika is seen interacting with the housemates where they open about their traumatic experiences in the past life. During this interaction Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh shares a frightening experience from her childhood. Arti revealed that she was locked in a room and was almost raped when she was 13 years old, she broke down after sharing this in front of everyone.

Madhurima too broke down while sharing her molestation experience. Rashami Desai came out and spoke about the discrimination she had to face just because she was a girl. Rashami told how everybody was disappointed after birth when they got to know that it’s a girl and said, "Kahan pet se yeh ladki paida ho gayi."

These confessions moved the entire Bigg Boss house, and everybody was in tears after knowing about these experiences. The episode will be telecasted today.

But that’s not all from today’s episode. Deepika did something that had never happened in Bigg Boss house. Deepika will be seen taking Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh out for a joy ride.

Meanwhile, the second day Bigg Boss comedy club will be aired today. Remaining housemates that include Shehnaaz Gill, Parash Chaabra, Asim Riaz among others will be seen presenting their stand up act and roasting housemates through comedy.