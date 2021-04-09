BARC TRP Report Week 13: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drops to 5, Anupamaa continues winning streak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY,MOHSINKHANYRKKH Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drops to 5, Anupamaa continues winning streak

The TRP rating of the TV shows for Week 13 is here. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey continue to win hearts with Star Plus show Anupamaa. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped down in the list, Kartik and Sirat's chemistry kept the viewers hooked. Kindali Bhagya on the other hand is out of the race. Interestingly, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 witnessed a massive jump as compared to last week.

Image Source : BARC INDIA BARC TRP Report Week 13

Let's know the TRP ratings of the serials in Week 13. Which TV show managed to win the hearts and which is out of the Top 5 race? Check out

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa continues its winning streak in Week 13 as well. While the leading lady Anupamaa aka Rupali has tested Covid positive and is in home quarantine, the show continues to win hearts. Currently, the storyline states that Anupamaa and Vanraj are stuck at a resort outside the city because of the curfew in Ahemdabad. While Rupali is not seen in the episodes in this week, she has been shooting from home. The episodes feature her through video calls.

Imlie

Imlie has been a constant on the Top 5 list of TV shows for many weeks now. Fans are loving Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's chemistry as well as the storyline. It has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their TV screens and bagged the second spot

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 reentered the Top 5 list recently and has managed to hold its spot. The family drama starring Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar has made a place in the hearts of the fans.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has made a comeback in the BARC TRP list. The show garnered 6.7 million impressions and managed a fourth place on the list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The fans' love for Kartik and Naira never gets old. One of the longest-running shows on TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has witnessed many twists and turns in its storyline and has kept the viewers entertained. Kartik and Sirat's love story has been grabbing eyeballs and looks like the family drama is only going to become more interesting.

On the other hand, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhooper starrer Kunali Bhagya could not manage to hold its spot and is out of the BARC TRP list this week.