TV actress Sara Arfeen Khan blessed with twins through Hypnobirthing, shares first picture from hospital

It's a double celebration time for TV actress Sara Arfeen Khan and husband Arfeen Khan as the couple has been blessed with twins. Sara, best known for her roles in Jamai Raja and Love Ka Intezaar Hai, became a proud mother to babies Aizah and Zidane on July 8 in the UK. The TV actress has settled down with her famous motivational speaker husband Arfeen Khan in the UK. Sara and Afreen got married in 2009. Sara delivered her babies through Hypnobirthing, a new-found method of pain management that involves a mixture of relaxation, meditation, visualisation and controlled breathing.

It was Sara's yoga trainer Jen Phenix who shared the first photos of the new mommy with her twins.

"Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have", she wrote while sharing the lovely picture of Sara Afreen Khan and her new-born babies.

Sara's yoga trainer also emphasized on Sara's hypnobirthing by stating how relieved Sara after delivering her babies with no stress or pressure. “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class.", said Sara as quoted by Jen in her Insta post.

Talking to The Times of India earlier, Sara was quoted as saying, "The baby is due on July 8 and we are super excited. It doesn't matter if it's a girl or a boy. We are grateful to God for this beautiful gift, which has already changed our lives. It's a very personal matter and I had only shared it with very close friends and family. Besides, I have been in London since February."

