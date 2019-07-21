Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
These throwback pictures of Erica Fernandes will make you believe that she's always been a diva

Did you know that Erica Fernandes aka Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Prerna also took part in beauty pageants such as Miss Maharashtra?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2019 22:24 IST
Representative News Image

Erica Fernandes' throwback photos

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Prerna or Erica Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the top TV actresses we have. She is not just known for her acting skills but also because of her fashion sense. Erica never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. However, did you know that Erica wanted to be a part of the glamour world ever since the beginning? The actress even competed to win Miss Maharashtra crown.

For unversed, Erica Fernandes shot to fame with Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress played the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the popular show along with Shaheer Sheikh. Erica's second show is also being loved by the audience. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the ambitious projects of Ekta Kapoor which was launched with much pomp and show. Erica is playing the lead female role of Prerna in the Star Plus show. However, did you know that before making entry into TV, she did a couple of South films?

Erica was seen on the silver screen in Aindu Aindu Aindu (Tamil), Ninnindale (Kannada), Virattu (Tamil), Galipatam (Telugu) and Ninnidale (Kannada). Besides, she also featured in Hindi film, Babloo Happy Hai.

Here we bring to you some throwback pictures of Erica Fernandes. Have a look:

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

India Tv - Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes 

 

