Hina Khan to play lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4? Here's what she has to say

After Hina Khan bid farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she went to Cannes International Film Festival to unveil the first look of her upcoming film Lines. Even so, there are reports doing rounds in the media that Hina might return to small screen after wrapping up her Bollywood projects. While some are saying that she will reprise her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, others are suggestive that she's play the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The third instalment of the fictional franchise just aired its grand finale a couple of weeks ago. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani were seen as female leads in the last part.

Colors channel even dropped the promo of Naagin 4, teasing the fans with the new Naagin. However, the face wasn't reveal in the trailer. The show will be going on air later this year. When Hina Khan was quizzed about Naagin 4, she neither confirmed it nor denied it. She said, "Ekta Kapoor is the right person to answer this question."

Well, let's see what TV's czarina Ekta Kapoor has to say about this. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring Sakshi Tanwar back in action. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress will be essaying the role of a scientist in the new web series M.O.M: Mission Over Mars. Talking about Hina Khan, she will be seen in a Bollywood movie Lines which is based on India-Pakistan Kargil War that took place in 1999.