Divyanka Tripathi's fan gets tattoo of her face and name- Pics go viral

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of a daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabbatein has managed to win the hearts of the audience through her remarkable performance in the show. Her beauty and simplicity have made her win millions of heart. Not just the adults, even the kids are great fans of the actress. Her wedding with co-actor Vivek Dahiya made her even more popular. Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. Recently, one of Divyanka Tripathi's fans set the standards of fangirling too high.

Her fan got Divyanka Tripathi's face tattoed on her back and her name of the wrist. This made Divyanka share the love of her fan on her Instagram account. Divyanka Tripathi took to her social media account and is seen flaunting the tattoos of her fan. She wrote, Yesterday morning while traveling I wrote to my husband- how lucky I feel getting so much love in life, must be some past life Karma...and Voila! I met a girl in the evening who couldn't utter a word but the etching on her spoke volumes!

No, it's not that I support or not support tattoos. That's a personal choice. But LOVE! Love overwhelms me. I may or may not be deserving of it. But love takes my breath away, makes me believe in all things good!"

Divyanka even wrote, "Grabbing this opportunity to thank all those who have a place for me in their heart! That's the best place I would love to be in. I may be a known figure, but I keep forgetting that! What I can't forget are these moments of sweetness...and will remain indebted to God himself for giving me this opportunity to have you all in my life.#TherapeuticLove #NazarNaLage."

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is seen playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She bagged the trophy of Nach Baliye season 8 along with husband Vivek Dahiya. She has also been the host of The Voice.

