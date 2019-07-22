Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi shares a lesson to get the perfect click- Check her post

Divyanka Tripathi who is better known as Doctor Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been much in news for quitting the premiere episode of Salman Khan's dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9. Divyanka Tripathi had to host the premiere round of Nach Baliye 9 along with husband Vivek Dahiya. Not just this, the couple had to give a dance performance too, however, due to Vivek's ill health and hospitalisation, the couple found it difficult o go as per the plans. Yet the couple was seen dancing and introducing a couple at the premiere show of Nach Baliye 9. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to share her natural picture. She is been seen sporting the picture like no other and in a way shared tips to get the perfect click.

Divyanka Tripathi has lost so much weight. She captioned her picture as, "Posing? Naahh! This is how I normally stand! Legs twisted, balancing on one foot and playing with my hair for no reason! #IAmANatural #Sarcasm.”

Divyanka is seen in an off-shoulder white top paired with an orange skirt. She is seen adding oomph to her outfit by wearing white shoes.

Recently, the news of Karan Patel exiting from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein broke out. Karan has been playing the lead role of Raman Bhalla in the show. He is now replaced by Chaitanya Choudhury. According to the reports Karan Patel will be seen participating in a reality show. Going by the reports, he is participating in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off show 'Yeh Hai Chahahtein' encounters delay

For Latest Divyanka Tripathi News, Click Here

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Television Celeb News