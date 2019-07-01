Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off show 'Yeh Hai Chahahtein' encounters delay

Star Plus daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been in the news for going off-air. However, no confirmed dates on the same have been released yet. Also, now the buzz is around the spin-off show 'Yeh Hai Chahahtein.' Being the tentative title of the show, no confirmed dates on its airing live on the television have been mentioned. However, there had been a buzz around the airing of the show last month. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had been ranking the TRP charts from day one, though it faced a major backdrop from last year with so many plots and a plot within a plot.

The show seemed to have gone off-track or off-league and people started losing interest in the same. Now, in the latest show Yeh Hai Chahatein, the lead couple Ishita Raman Bhalla and Raman Bhalla will be seen playing the middle-aged couple in a more mature love story.

Karan Patel has been rumoured to have participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, there are rumours that Anita Hassanandani will be participating in Nach Baliye season 9 alongside husband Rohit Reddy. Thus, the delay in the show is expected.

Also, Divyanka Tripathi is expected to host Nach Baliye season 9.