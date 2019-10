Image Source : TWITTER Sanjivani 2: Will Dr Sid confess his feelings to Ishani?

The upcoming episode of Sanjivani 2 is all love, hidden past, and much drama. The episode begins with Dr Sidharth stumbling upon a mysterious dead body and, he seems really disturbed by it. On the other hand, Dr Ishani is seen telling her friends at the hospital that she is sure that Sid will confess his love to her within a week. Watch the video below to know more: