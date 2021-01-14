Master Day 1 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film open to big numbers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORVIJAYSETHUPATHI Master Day 1 Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has been one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While it was scheduled to release last year, due to COVID19 pandemic it got delayed. the film is also one of the first to release in theatres after the lockdown and cinema halls reopened. As expected, Master opened to big numbers all over the country. Considering the fanbase of the two superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, it was suggested that the film will witness a good opening and the numbers are proof that it will continue to shine at the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Master opened with Rs 5.74 crores in the Telugu states which is a good number at the box office. Also, the film attracted good numbers in Mumbai as well as the international markets. It even debuted at number one in Singapore, followed by Eswaran.

SENSATIONAL OPENING in Telugu states.. #MasterFilm



DAY 1 COLLECTIONS



Nizam 1.49 cr

Ceeded 1.1 cr

Vizag 83 lakhs

West Godavari 56 lakhs

East Godavari 48 lakhs

Guntur 67 lakhs

Krishna 36 lakhs

Nellore 25 lakhs



Master AP TS Day 1 Total Share - 5.74 crores — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2021

Ahead of the release of the film on Wednesday, the fans of the two actors started crowding at theatres since early morning for the opening show of the film, which has released on the big screen despite Covid pandemic. Also, the film was leaked online hours before its release. The makers were disappointed that the scenes from master were doing rounds on the internet.

Director Lokesh Kanagarj on Monday took to his Twitter to request fans not to share videos from the film online as it has taken a lot of hard work to make Master. He tweeted, "Dear all... It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it.. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The shows Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah also plays a pivotal role.

Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film hit the screens on January 13, the Hindi version released on January 14. The film is a Pongal 2021 treat for fans.

