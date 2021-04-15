Kichcha Sudeepa announces Vikrant Rona's release date; Excited fans say, 'world gets a new hero'

Image Source : TWITTER/ KICHCHA SUDEEPA Poster of vikrant Rona

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona is all set to have a theatrical release on August 19. The actor shared the news on Twitter along with a motion poster of the film. "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release," Sudeepa wrote in a tweet.

Ina follow-up tweet, the actor thanked his co-stars, colleagues and fans for showing him and his upcoming film with abundant love. "Thanks to many frm my industry n other fraternities,, n to all my frnzz,for the luv and support u have shown through and through. The team on the post production is surely doin an awesome job. Proud of you guys. #VikrantRona #VikrantRonaOnAug19 @VikrantRona #WorldGetsANewHero (sic)."

In no time, the hashtags, #VikrantRonaOnAug19 and #WorldGetsANewHero became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 25K and 30K tweets respectively at the time of publishing this story. Excited fans shared the news on social media platforms with the hashtag 'World Gets A New Hero'.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa unveiled the title logo of Vikrant Rona, at the iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa. The event also marked actor's 25 years in films. The title logo and a 180-second sneak-peek of the film was superimposed on Burj Khalifa.

Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona was supposed to be one of the first big-budget films to have arrived on floors in the early days of the pandemic, however, it was delayed due to subsequent lockdown.