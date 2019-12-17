Genelia pours her heart out on Riteish Deshmukh's birthday: I’m always in the mood for you

Genelia D'Souza's wish on Riteish Deshmukh's birthday is kinda romantic

Riteish Deshmukh turned a year older on Tuesday and wife Genelia D'Souza took to social media to wish him. Sharing a family photo, Genelia wrote, ''Dear forever mine, I'll say the same thing to you now that I'Il say to you when you will turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy birthday, Love. Forever yours. Ps- I'm always in the mood for you." In the picture, the couple is seen all smiles as they pose with their sons, Rahyl and Riaan. All three are showering the birthday boy with kisses. Adorbs.

Though wishes are pouring in from all the corners, we bet Genelia's wish is the most special and sweetest among all. Right, Riteish?