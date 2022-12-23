Dhamaka Twitter Review and Reactions: Ravi Teja's comedy and action impresses, fans say 'paisa vasool'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SURESHKONDI_ Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in Dhamaka poster

Dhamaka Twitter Review and Reactions: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela star in the action comedy film Dhamaka, which has been released in cinema halls on December 23. Fans of Ravi Teja had been anticipating the arrival of Dhamaka for the longest time and now they can head to the nearest cinema halls and enjoy him doing what he does best on the big screens. Ravi Teja, famous in Tollywood as the 'Mass Maharaja', and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina have rolled out their action entertainer Dhamaka on Friday. Let's find out how the fans are reacting to it on Twitter.

What is Dhamaka movie about?

It's been a while since Ravi Teja did a completely entertaining movie. During promotions, he said Dhamaka is the "perfect out-and-out entertainer", after Raja The Great in 2017. In the film, he plays a double role, that of a rich man and of a middle-class guy. When a businessman, played by Jayram, with bad intentions enters the scene and tries to take away the property of the rich Ravi Teja, he must take matters into his own hands.

Fans react to Dhamaka movie on social media

Ravi Teja has been entertaining the audience for decades. Fans said that with the release of Dhamaka, the OG, entertaining Ravi Teja was back. Dhamaka storline may not have scored well when it comes to storyline, but the performance of Ravi Tej has left the viewers impressed. Additionally, action blocks set up by the director Trinadha Rao Nakkina have also earned praise. Dhamaka's leading lady Sreeleela has also managed to deliver a good performance, said the audience.

Reacting to Dhamaka, a social media user said, "#Dhamaka is a paisa vasool entertainer. @RaviTeja_offl energetic performance is a major strength (sic)." Another said, "Just I'm Watching Movie @RaviTeja_offl Acting Double Impact (sic)."

