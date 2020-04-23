Image Source : TWITTER Chiranjeevi takes up 'Real Man challenge' by making pesarattu for mother, nominates Rajinikanth (Video)

South superstar Chiranjeevi took the "Be the real man" challenge and shared the video on social media on Thursday. The challenge is aimed to break the stereotype and encourage men to help women in household chores. Chiranjeevi was nominated by Junior NTR and tagging him, he wrote,"Here it is @tarak9999". In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen vaccumming and making pesarattu (a popular dish in Andhra Pradesh) for mother Anjana Devi.

Furthermore, the 64-year-old actor also mentioned that these tasks are a part of his daily activity and nominated Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) to take up the challenge.

Initiated by ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the ‘Real Man’ Challenge is taking the Telugu film fraternity by storm with several celebrities nailing the household chores to perfection and nominating others to do the same.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has only recently joined social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, and not surprisingly, his following is immense already.

Recently, the megastar wished his fans and followers on the festive occasion of Ram Navami and in that he gave a sneak peek into his luxurious and beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad as well.

Chiranjeevi made his social media debut on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year-- on March 25. On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 578k followers by early morning Friday, April 3. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother.

