Top 5 must-watch movies on OTT to spice-up your weekend | From thrillers, comedy to dramas

Top 5 must-watch movies on OTT: Looking for some exciting movie recommendations to make your weekend entertaining? Look no further! Here are the top five must-watch movies that are sure to captivate and entertain you. From gripping thrillers to heart-warming dramas, there's something for everyone on this list. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and immerse yourself in these great cinematic experiences!

1. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a Hindi film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Encouraged and influenced by real-life events, this courtroom drama follows the infamous happenings in the 2013 rape of a minor. It portrays the struggles and the different ways Advocate PC Solanki handles the case and manages to bring light to the truth. The film features the famous Manoj Bajpayee, well known for his work in The Family Man as well as Gangs of Wasseypur, alongside, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Jai Hind Kumar, Nikhil Pandey and Priyanka Setia. You can watch it on Zee5.

2. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

To stop a highly threatening weapon technology deal, Special Agent Orson Fortune is put together with a team of professionals. They recruit the Hollywood movie star, Danny Francesco to aid the undercover mission to overturn the sale. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre is an action comedy thriller written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Guy Ritchie and directed by Guy Ritchie. The film stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant playing significant characters. Watch it on Lionsgate Play.

3. Mrs Undercover

Mrs. Undercover, a Hindi action-comedy written and directed by Anushree Mehta, portrays the life of a homemaker who was an undercover agent in the past and has been inactive for some time. With a terrifying serial killer on the loose, the agent is asked to rejoin her old job almost ten years later. She must now find a perfect work-life balance to handle her professional and personal life meticulously so that they co-exist peacefully. The film's cast includes Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Roy Angana, Akshay Kapoor, Roshni Bhattacharya and Satish Badal in prominent roles. Watch it on Zee5.

4. Angithee 2

Kavya is a married woman living a monotonous life in a small town with her husband. The arrival of a young boy in her life gives her a taste of liberation. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

5. Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness is a dark comedy written and directed by Ruben Ostlund. The movie tells the story of a fashion model celebrity couple, Carl ( Harris Dickinson) and Yaya ( Charibi Dean), who go on a cruise trip for the rich, only to find themselves trapped on an island. The movie features Harris Dickinson, Charibi Dean, Thobias Thorwid, Jiannis Moustos, Dolly De Leon, Vicki Berlin, Alicia Eriksson, and others. Frederik Wenzel is in charge of cinematography. The movie is produced by Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober.

