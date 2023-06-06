Lust Stories 2 teaser out: Vijay Varma- Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling chemistry; Neena Gupta is super cool

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lust Stories 2 features a star-studded cast including Kajol, Vijay Varma & Tamannaah among others.

The makers of Lust Stories 2 announced the second installment of the anthology series by sharing the teaser from the film and the ensemble cast of the film is stellar. The film explores the concept of modern-day relationships, its complexities, and everything that comes with it. The series is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra.

The teaser opens with a montage of stars in the film, then shows a scene of Neena Gupta, with grey in her hair, advising someone that since they test drive cars before buying, there should be a test drive before marriage too. We are then shown small glimpses of the four stories in the anthology, giving the first glimpse of rumored couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing screen space. Reacting to them, one fan wrote, “Omg, those two together on screen finally.” Another added, “Their chemistry is fire.” Many others praised Kajol as well and said they were looking forward to watching her in the new space and avatar.

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2 said, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all the films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai, and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much-loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film”

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically. A release date has not yet been announced. The first Lust Stories, released in 2018, had stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

