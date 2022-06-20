Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad on ZEE5 from July 1: Who can watch Bollywood action film and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANARANAUT Dhaakad features Kangana Ranaut in lead role

Dhaaakd is all set for its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on July 1. After releasing in May in cinema halls, the Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer action film will be available to watch from the comfort of one's home. ZEE5 has announced the World Digital Premiere of Dhaakad on 1st July. In addition to a strong line-up of original shows and movies, blockbuster hits like RRR, The Kashmir Files, Valimai, Antim, Jhund, Attack, and others are also available for streaming on the app.

Dhaakad cast and crew

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose), Dhaakad has an international scale and execution style of action sequences, all designed by an international crew. With blood, action, gunshots and characters with their own set of eccentricities, Dhaakad has been loved the cinegoers for its bold attempt at storytelling.

What is Dhaakad about?

Dhaakad revolves around Agni (Kangana), a special agent with the International Task Force, who is assigned the mission to eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who is also running a coal mafia. During this battle, her tragic childhood past comes in the forefront more often than she would want and she unearths rather shocking truths about her tragedy, one of which is even linked to Rudraveer.

Read: Watch Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Know Date, Time, Who can watch Janhvi Kapoor's film

Dhaakad is a must-watch film for all action lovers. Apart from having an international crew choreographing its action sequences, the movie has a fierce Kangana in a completely different avatar.

When can I watch Dhaakad on OTT?

Dhaakad can be streamed online on July 1. Streaming partner ZEE5 made the movie's premiere announcement writing, "Keep the fire extinguishers ready! Agent Agni is coming soon to set your screens on fire (sic)."

Read: Father's Day 2022: The Pursuit of Happyness to Prodigal Son, movies & series to watch with your dad

The action pieces were appreciated on the big screen and now that the film is released digitally, more people will laud the team's attempt. Kangana said, “Dhaakad was an intense film which required a lot of physical and emotional transformation. Indian films can be of international standards and can have female action heroes in the lead. Get ready to watch me as a killing machine only on ZEE5 from 1st July”.



