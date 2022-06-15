Wednesday, June 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Father's Day 2022: The Pursuit of Happyness to Prodigal Son, movies & series to watch with your superhero dad

Father's Day 2022: The Pursuit of Happyness to Prodigal Son, movies & series to watch with your superhero dad

Make this Father's day special by spending some fun time with your dad by binge-watching some of the most popular web series and movies such as Logan, The Middle, and The Pursuit of Happyness that are going to make you connect with him.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2022 22:40 IST
Stills from The Pursuit of Happyness and Prodigal Son.
Image Source : IG/ PRADU_POPZZ,MICHAELSHEENRUSSIA

Stills from The Pursuit of Happyness and Prodigal Son.

Father's Day is just around the corner and if you are planning a day in with your dad, we have got you covered. While you plan the perfect gift and delicious cake, we have sorted out your watchlist. You just need to prepare a tub of popcorn and your dad's favorite munchies. From emotional drama like The Pursuit of Happyness to a superhero film Logan, here's what you can binge-watch along with your big man across various streaming platforms.

The Pursuit of Happyness - Amazon Prime Video

The Pursuit of Happyness is an American biographical drama film directed by Gabriele Muccino and features Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman. The movie's story is about an entrepreneur, Chris Gardner, and his time while he was homeless. Based on a true story, the show depicts the struggle that Chris Gardner went through to provide for his son and how he single-handedly raised him while also pursuing a job as a stock broker, eventually becoming a millionaire.

The Middle S1 to S8 - Comedy Central India (16th June, 2022 to 20th June 2022)

The Middle is an American television sitcom soon to air on Comedy Central. The sitcom is about a working-class family in the US heartland following the daily strife of frazzled mum Frankie who, alongside her husband, raises their three kids, the youngest being an outcast at school because of his unusual behavior. This Father’s Day, watch Mike Heck put his kids needs before his, like all dads do.

Prodigal Son S1-S2 - Colors Infinity (18th and 19th June)

 Prodigal is centered around Malcolm Bright, whose father Dr. Martin Whitly, is the infamous serial killer known as "The Surgeon”. As a child, Malcolm was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Now a profiler working with the New York City Police Department, Malcolm finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons. 

Logan - Disney+Hotstar

Logan displays the future of X-Men, where Hugh Jackman has played the titular role. Logan safeguards a young mutant Laura and accompanies her to reach her destination. While traveling, he gathers that Laura is his daughter, who has been made by his DNA. In order to save her and other young mutants, Logan loses his life.

The Witcher S2- Netflix

The Witcher Series on Netflix recently released Season 2 where Geralt of Rivia, a witcher, monster-slayer, who gets united with his destiny, named Princess Cirilla, Ciri, who is prophetic to be the end of the world. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has sworn to protect his adopted daughter Ciri from the dangers of the world and of her own. Apart from safeguarding the daughter, Geralt’s character is similar to the idea of modern dads.

 

Top News

Latest News