Father's Day 2022: The Pursuit of Happyness to Prodigal Son, movies & series to watch with your superhero dad

Father's Day is just around the corner and if you are planning a day in with your dad, we have got you covered. While you plan the perfect gift and delicious cake, we have sorted out your watchlist. You just need to prepare a tub of popcorn and your dad's favorite munchies. From emotional drama like The Pursuit of Happyness to a superhero film Logan, here's what you can binge-watch along with your big man across various streaming platforms.
The Pursuit of Happyness - Amazon Prime Video
The Pursuit of Happyness is an American biographical drama film directed by Gabriele Muccino and features Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman. The movie's story is about an entrepreneur, Chris Gardner, and his time while he was homeless. Based on a true story, the show depicts the struggle that Chris Gardner went through to provide for his son and how he single-handedly raised him while also pursuing a job as a stock broker, eventually becoming a millionaire.
The Middle S1 to S8 - Comedy Central India (16th June, 2022 to 20th June 2022)
Prodigal Son S1-S2 - Colors Infinity (18th and 19th June)
Logan - Disney+Hotstar
Logan displays the future of X-Men, where Hugh Jackman has played the titular role. Logan safeguards a young mutant Laura and accompanies her to reach her destination. While traveling, he gathers that Laura is his daughter, who has been made by his DNA. In order to save her and other young mutants, Logan loses his life.
The Witcher S2- Netflix
The Witcher Series on Netflix recently released Season 2 where Geralt of Rivia, a witcher, monster-slayer, who gets united with his destiny, named Princess Cirilla, Ciri, who is prophetic to be the end of the world. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has sworn to protect his adopted daughter Ciri from the dangers of the world and of her own. Apart from safeguarding the daughter, Geralt’s character is similar to the idea of modern dads.